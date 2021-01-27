Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Dividend History for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.