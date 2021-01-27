Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

