Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 5,711,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,762,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
