Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 5,711,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,762,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,266,000 after buying an additional 6,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,068,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

