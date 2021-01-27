Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $59.53 million and $4.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.