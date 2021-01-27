Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $14,136,500.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

HARP stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,697. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

