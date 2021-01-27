Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 834,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 950,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Harte Gold Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

