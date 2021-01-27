Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $54.89 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $120.28 or 0.00391525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

