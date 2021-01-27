Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Down to $121.00

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $117.50. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 2,359,122 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

In other Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) news, insider Patrick Bourke acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

