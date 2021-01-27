Hashgard (GARD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $138,862.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $138,862.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.