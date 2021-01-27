Hashgard Price Tops $0.0001 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $138,862.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

