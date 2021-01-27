HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.26.

FATE stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

