HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Down 9.5%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 877,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 729,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get HC2 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. Analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,464.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HC2 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 89,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the second quarter valued at $619,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.