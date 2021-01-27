HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Shares Down 0.1%

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 11,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,658 shares during the period. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF accounts for 16.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 63.48% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $70,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

