HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Down 5.4%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.79 and last traded at $68.84. 2,304,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,340,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,967 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $216,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.