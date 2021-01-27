Head-To-Head Analysis: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eventure Interactive alerts:

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yandex $2.83 billion 7.29 $162.60 million $1.14 55.79

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eventure Interactive and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 4 6 0 2.60

Yandex has a consensus price target of $56.64, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yandex beats Eventure Interactive on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, an assistant. It offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventure Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventure Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.