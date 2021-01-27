Head to Head Contrast: Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Guangshen Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $11.30 billion 6.42 $3.18 billion $4.39 23.23 Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.43 $107.51 million N/A N/A

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 24.90% 19.55% 8.12% Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72%

Dividends

Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Canadian National Railway pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian National Railway and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 0 14 6 0 2.30 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus target price of $117.84, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Guangshen Railway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track in Canada and mid-America ranging from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to the Gulf of Mexico. The company also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and other specialized services; and supply chain services, which include transloading and distribution, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, marine shipping, and private car storage services, as well as operates logistics parks. It serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), as well as the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth/Superior, and Jackson with connections to various points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

