Head to Head Review: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 7 0 0 0 1.00 Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,696.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.08 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.00 -$468.95 million $0.45 N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Chaparral Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

