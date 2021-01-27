Head to Head Review: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $15.35 million 4.38 $1.11 million $0.07 62.14 Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sono-Tek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.16% 13.49% 8.84% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.36%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

