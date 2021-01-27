Head-To-Head Survey: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -21.60 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 21.98 -$7.67 million $0.06 86.67

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.