HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler Sells 150,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,804.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

