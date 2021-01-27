HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $101,122.19 and $8.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

