Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Critical Survey

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -22.93% -22.26%

Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heat Biologics and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Heat Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 59.35%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Heat Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heat Biologics and Stoke Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $3.05 million 55.17 -$20.02 million N/A N/A Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -33.07

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

