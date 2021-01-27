Helex Market Cap Reaches $14,145.35 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Helex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $14,145.35 and $3,797.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

