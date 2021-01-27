Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.98

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and traded as high as $189.70. Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of £61.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.71.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.