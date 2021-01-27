Helium Price Tops $2.09 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Helium has a market capitalization of $141.39 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Helium token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00175584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.01753342 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,685,407 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.