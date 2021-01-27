Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Down 5.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 525,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 248,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

