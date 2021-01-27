Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and $306,700.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00407197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.