HelloGold Achieves Market Cap of $236,179.55 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $236,179.55 and $319.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HelloGold has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

