HempCoin Trading Down 19.7% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $768,989.98 and $789.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,218.67 or 1.00162627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00026215 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001632 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,360,793 coins and its circulating supply is 260,225,643 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

