Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,405 ($18.36) and last traded at GBX 1,414.05 ($18.47). Approximately 3,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.39. The company has a market cap of £303.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.33%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

