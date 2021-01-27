Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:HSL)

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSL stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,008 ($13.17). 88,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,047. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,024.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 867.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,142.68 ($14.93).

About Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

