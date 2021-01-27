Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.40 ($105.18). The stock had a trading volume of 500,584 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

