Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,870 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

