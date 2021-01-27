Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.