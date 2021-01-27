Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE:OXY opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

