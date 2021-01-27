Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 247,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

