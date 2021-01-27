Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.