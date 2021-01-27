Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.05

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $50.20. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 487,878 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

