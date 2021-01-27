HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $771,281.90 and approximately $7,981.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

