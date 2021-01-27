Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Up 7%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 20,713,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 9,598,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

