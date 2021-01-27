HEX (HEX) Price Down 14.8% This Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. HEX has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $5.03 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00072511 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003227 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013696 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

