High Country Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.
Shares of HCBC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14.
About High Country Bancorp
