High Country Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of HCBC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

