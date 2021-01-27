HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 6.3%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 655,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 303,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

