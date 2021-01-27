Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.79. 424,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,166. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

