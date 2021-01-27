Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HI opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

