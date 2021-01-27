Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.