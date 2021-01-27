HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €76.75 ($90.29) and last traded at €78.80 ($92.71). Approximately 227,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €79.75 ($93.82).

HOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.36.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

