Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

