Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.00 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Holo has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $104.00 million and $8.15 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,988,659 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

