Honest (HNST) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $688,572.63 and approximately $685.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00051216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00133977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036310 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

