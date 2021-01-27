Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 960.30 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.48). 1,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957.50 ($12.51).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 956.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 886.66.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.